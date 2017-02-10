Feb 10 Oxley Holdings Ltd :

* Proposed grant of convertible loan facility to ihc carries strategic significance to Oxley

* Oxley to grant a convertible loan facility in aggregate amount of up to $$50 million to IHC

* Oxley will be entitled to convert loan into ordinary shares of ihc at $0.06102 per share

* Loan will be utilized by IHC primarily to fulfil its financial obligations and pay for operating expenses

* Oxley Holdings together with Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching entered into a non-binding term sheet with International Healthway Corporation