UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
Feb 10 Trigiant Group Ltd
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016
* Expected results due to allowance for bad and doubtful debts made to trade receivables for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The United States detected a North Korean test-launch of either a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military's Strategic Command said on Saturday, adding the missile did not pose a threat to North America.