BRIEF-Egypt's Nile Cotton Ginning H1 loss widens
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago
Feb 10 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net loss 49.3 million rupees versus profit 26.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.32 billion rupees versus 1.19 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kbiDz2) Further company coverage:
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago
* Float of EGP negatively impacts H1 results by EGP 3.9 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2kkkVMj) Further company coverage:
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete