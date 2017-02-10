BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Sunway Bhd
* Unit entered into a subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Low Peng Kiat, CRSC Property Sdn Bhd and Austral Meridian Property
* JV is not expected to have any immediate material effect on eps, net assets per share and gearing of sunway for FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2lr1LJS) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: