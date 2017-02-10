BRIEF-Symphony Ltd Dec qtr profit rises
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
Feb 10 Kang Yong Electric Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 469.5 million baht versus 187. 9 million baht
* Qtrly revenue from sales and services 1.75 billion baht versus 1.58 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lrpDNB) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
* 2016 net profit of 325.0 million lira ($88.23 million) versus 163.9 million lira year ago