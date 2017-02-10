Feb 10 Imation Corp :

* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split

* Imation Corp says board of directors also approved a 1:10 reverse stock split of company's common stock

* Has applied to NYSE to change its ticker symbol from "IMN" to "GLA"

* Name change and reverse stock split will both be effective following close of trading on NYSE on Tuesday, February 21, 2017