BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Blackstone will be required to pay to Aon a $215 million termination fee if purchase agreement is terminated under certain circumstances
* Blackstone, co have the right to terminate the purchase agreement if the closing has not occurred on or before August 9, 2017
* Blackstone's obligations under the purchase agreement are not conditioned on receipt of financing
* Will continue to be significant client of benefits administration and business process outsourcing business
* Benefits administration and business process outsourcing business has agreed to use Aon for broking and other services Source text: [bit.ly/2l10cRF] Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing