Feb 10 China Lodging Group Ltd

* China Lodging Group -co's unit entered into a deposit and exclusivity agreement with the majority shareholder of hotel chain on feb 10, 2017- sec filing

* China Lodging Group -agreement provides co, majority vendor will enter into good faith negotiations for purchase of all of equity interests of hotel chain

* China Lodging Group -co required to pay majority vendor initial deposit in amount of RMB350,000,000 from date of receipt of initial deposit up to on feb 24