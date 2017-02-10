BRIEF-Alexandria Spinning & Weaving says float of EGP hits H1 results
* Float of EGP negatively impacts H1 results by EGP 3.9 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2kkkVMj) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 James Warren Tea Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 22.6 million rupees versus profit 146.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 441.6 million rupees versus 575.1 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2lyuHwo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.