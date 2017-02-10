Feb 10 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics announces global license agreement with
immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132), a promising
late-stage adc for solid tumors
* Seattle Genetics Inc - planned bla for triple negative
breast cancer indication; other solid tumors being explored in
clinic
* Seattle Genetics Inc - seattle genetics to lead
development, manufacturing and commercialization of sacituzumab
govitecan globally
* Seattle Genetics inc says seattle genetics is purchasing
approximately $15 million of common stock, representing a 2.8
percent stake in immunomedics
* Seattle Genetics -upon closing of transactions
contemplated by development, license agreement, immunomedics
would receive an upfront payment of $250 million
* Seattle Genetics Inc - granted right to purchase an
additional 8,655,804 shares of common stock at a price of $4.90
per share
* Seattle Genetics is purchasing approximately $15 million
of common stock, representing a 2.8 percent stake in
immunomedics
* Seattle Genetics - would pay development,
regulatory,sales-dependent milestone payments across multiple
indications of up to total maximum of about $1.7 billion
* Seattle Genetics Inc - 2017 guidance provided on february
9, does not take into account impact of transactions with
immunomedics
* Seattle Genetics - immunomedics has right to continue
discussions with small number of parties who expressed interest
in licensing sacituzumab govitecan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: