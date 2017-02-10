Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA:

* To propose dividend of 1.07 euro per share

* Q4 preliminary net banking income 80.3 million euros ($85.39 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago

* Q4 preliminary net profit 37.3 million euros versus 37.4 million euros a year ago

* CET1 ratio at Dec. 31 at 16.7 percent

* The first few weeks of 2017 confirmed the bank's uptrend among financial advisor networks and in the private sector