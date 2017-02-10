BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA:
* To propose dividend of 1.07 euro per share
* Q4 preliminary net banking income 80.3 million euros ($85.39 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
* Q4 preliminary net profit 37.3 million euros versus 37.4 million euros a year ago
* CET1 ratio at Dec. 31 at 16.7 percent
* The first few weeks of 2017 confirmed the bank's uptrend among financial advisor networks and in the private sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago