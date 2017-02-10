Feb 10 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings outlines next phase of its strategic
transformation
* Sears Holdings Corp - launches comprehensive restructuring
to streamline operations, targeting at least $1.0 billion in
annualized cost savings in 2017
* Sears Holdings Corp - right-sizes asset-based credit
facility, creating an incremental $140 million in liquidity
* Sears Holdings Corp - plans to reduce outstanding debt and
pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion
* Sears Holdings Corp says company entered into an agreement
to amend our existing asset-based credit facility
* Sears Holdings Corp - intends to optimize product
assortment at sears and kmart stores
* Sears Holdings Corp - continue to evaluate strategic
options for Kenmore and Diehard brands
* Sears Holdings Corp - obtaining additional $179 million of
loan proceeds, which fully utilizes $500 million senior secured
loan facility entered into on jan 4
* Sears Holdings - initiating closing process of 150 stores
announced during q4 with expectation to complete closures of all
150 stores during q1 2017
* Says expect total revenues of $6.1 billion and $22.1
billion for q4 and full-year of 2016
* Sears Holdings Corp - on february 10, 2017, company
entered into an agreement to amend our existing asset-based
credit facility
* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options
for sears home services, sears auto centers business through
partnerships, jv or other means
* "we continue to assess our overall operating model and
capital structure"
* Sears Holdings Corp says expect that our q4 2016 net loss
attributable to sears holdings' shareholders will range between
$635 million and $535 million
* Sears Holdings - total comparable store sales for q4 have
declined 10.3%, comprised of decrease of 8.0% at kmart and a
decrease of 12.3% at sears domestic
* Sears Holdings Corp - amendment will reduce aggregate
revolver commitments from $1.971 billion to $1.5 billion
* Total comparable store sales for q4 have declined 10.3%
* Sears Holdings - amendment to credit facility provides
$140 million increase to available borrowing capacity under
revolver
* Sears Holdings Corp - amendment also provides additional
flexibility in form of a $250 million increase in general debt
basket from $750 million to $1.0 billion
* Sears Holdings - plan to reduce corporate overhead, more
closely integrate sears and kmart operations and improve our
merchandising, supply chain and inventory management
* Sears Holdings Corp - expect that q4 2016 net loss
attributable to sears holdings' shareholders will range between
$635 million and $535 million
* Expect total revenues of $6.1 billion and $22.1 billion
for q4 and full-year of 2016, respectively
* Q1 earnings per share view $-3.04, revenue view $4.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sears Holdings Corp - intend to implement an integrated
model to "drive efficiencies in pricing, sourcing, supply chain
and inventory management"
* Q4 earnings per share view $-3.20, revenue view $5.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sears Holdings Corp - targeting a reduction in outstanding
debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion for fiscal 2017
* Sears holdings - intend to capitalize on "valuable" real
estate through potential in-store partnerships, reformatting to
support integrated retail model
* Fy revenue view $21.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: