Feb 10 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA:

* The Polish Agency for Enterprise Development withdraws subsidy for its unit's, Baltic Ceramics S.A., project

* The Polish Agency for Enterprise Development demands from its unit return of all subsidy with interests

* Amount of subsidy is 17.0 million zlotys ($4.21 million) ($1 = 4.0390 zlotys)