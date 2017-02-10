Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Feb 10 Luen Thai Holdings Ltd
* Shen Yaoqing has been appointed as an executive director
* Tan Henry has resigned as an executive director
* Qu Zhiming has been appointed as an executive director
* Tan Siu Lin has ceased to act as chairman of board
* Shen Yaoqing has been appointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Naked Brand Group - Entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group, where co may sell up to $5 million shares par value $0.001/share through Maxim Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kRsxrJ] Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017