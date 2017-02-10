UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
Feb 10 Modern Commerce SA:
* Q4 revenue at 1.9 million zlotys ($470,472) versus 465,782 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 35,793 zlotys a year ago
* The consolidated data presented above for Q4 FY 2016 was for the period between Oct. 1 - Dec. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0385 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The United States detected a North Korean test-launch of either a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military's Strategic Command said on Saturday, adding the missile did not pose a threat to North America.