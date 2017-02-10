Feb 10 Reliance Capital Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.09 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 39.45 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 23.50 billion rupees

