Feb 10 Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics announces postponement of 2016 annual meeting

* Annual meeting has been postponed to march 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

* Immunomedics - believes before voting at annual meeting, it is important that modified "go-shop" period related to Seattle genetics deal be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: