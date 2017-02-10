Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Feb 10 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* reference is made to announcements dated 14 October 2016, 4 November 2016, 9 December 2016 and 16 December 2016
* hearing of summons has been fixed to be heard on 28 february 2017
* summons is expected to be determined by court on 28 february 2017
* a summons to apply for an order to strike out petition is expected to be filed on 13 February 2017.
* Summons was filed by co on 10 Feb to apply for validation order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Naked Brand Group - Entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group, where co may sell up to $5 million shares par value $0.001/share through Maxim Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kRsxrJ] Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017