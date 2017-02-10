Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Feb 10 Solar Company SA:
* Jan. 2017 revenue 9.4 million zlotys ($2.33 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0390 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Naked Brand Group - Entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group, where co may sell up to $5 million shares par value $0.001/share through Maxim Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kRsxrJ] Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017