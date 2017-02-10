Feb 10 Atlatsa Resources
* Fatal accident at Bokoni platinum mine
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - death of an employee at its
Bokoni platinum mine's middelpunt hill shaft section
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - investigation into incident has
been conducted by south africa's department of mineral resources
* Atlatsa - section 54 work stoppage order been issued in
respect of mining operations at mph
* Deceased, Carladas Khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of
ground incident on Tuesday, 7 february, 2017
