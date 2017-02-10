Feb 10 Atlatsa Resources

* Deceased, Carladas Khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday, 7 february, 2017

* Deceased, Carladas Khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday, 7 February, 2017