Feb 10 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd:

* Says has decided to terminate franchisee agreement dated march 21, 2013 with modern food enterprises

* Says will not remain associated with brand "modern" in any manner w.e.f. February 15, 2017

* Says under process to enter into packed finished goods agreement under brand name "mactos with kanak foods