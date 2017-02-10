BRIEF-Alexandria Spinning & Weaving says float of EGP hits H1 results
* Float of EGP negatively impacts H1 results by EGP 3.9 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2kkkVMj) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd:
* Says has decided to terminate franchisee agreement dated march 21, 2013 with modern food enterprises
* Says will not remain associated with brand "modern" in any manner w.e.f. February 15, 2017
* Says under process to enter into packed finished goods agreement under brand name "mactos with kanak foods Source text:(bit.ly/2ku4bTV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.