BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
Feb 10 BLB Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit 18.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 370.4 million rupees versus 115.7 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ktU2GH Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.