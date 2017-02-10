Feb 10 Nxp Semiconductors Nv
* NXP Semiconductors announces substantial debt reduction
* NXP semiconductors nv - will pre-pay all of its
outstanding floating-rate term loan due march 2017 in an
aggregate principal amount of $388 million
billion from $9.2 billion as reported at end of q4 of 2016
* NXP Semiconductors NV says estimates its financial
interest expense, after debt reduction will be approximately
$245 million on an annualized basis
* NXP Semiconductors NV - will pre-pay all its outstanding
floating-rate term loan due january 2020 in an aggregate
principal amount of $387 million
* NXP Semiconductors nv - will pre-pay all its outstanding
floating-rate term loan due december 2020 in an aggregate
principal amount of $1,436 million
* NXP Semiconductors -will utilize proceeds from completed
divestment of its standard products business to fund planned
debt reduction
* NXP Semiconductors - will utilize net proceeds from
divestment of standard products business & cash held on its
balance sheet to fund debt reduction
* NXP Semiconductors - notified holders of its 5.75 percent
senior notes due 2021 that it will redeem on march 9, 2017, $500
million of outstanding principle
