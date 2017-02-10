Feb 10 Pulse Biosciences Inc

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions also included $5 million, or 819,672 shares, purchased from existing shareholders

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - following transactions Duggan owns a total of 2,131,735 shares, or 15.1% of company's outstanding common stock

* Pulse Biosciences Inc -after deals, Zanganeh owns a total of 279,409 shares, or 2.0% of company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: