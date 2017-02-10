Feb 10 Wells Fargo & Co -

* Wells Fargo increases emphasis on emerging technologies

* New organizational structure will help drive "growth in payments, artificial intelligence and application programming interfaces"

* Says "enhancing organization within its recently formed payments, virtual solutions and innovation group"

* Sees increasing opportunities to "better leverage data to provide personalized customer service through our bankers and digital channels"

* New artificial intelligence enterprise solutions team has been created, to be led by steve ellis, head of Wells Fargo's innovation group