UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
Feb 10 Boyaa Interactive International Ltd
* Profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to increase by approximately 30% yoy
* Expected results mainly because co launched cost control policy and optimized payment channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The United States detected a North Korean test-launch of either a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military's Strategic Command said on Saturday, adding the missile did not pose a threat to North America.