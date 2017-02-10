Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* J.Jill Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million - sec filing
* J.Jill Inc says expect that shares will trade on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "JILL"
* J.Jill Inc says all shares of common stock are being sold by the selling stockholder
* J.Jill Inc says BOFA Merrill Lynch,Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets are among underwriters for the IPO
* J.Jill Inc says UBS Investment Bank,Wells Fargo Securities,Cowen and Co, Macquarie Capital,Suntrust Robinson Humphrey also among underwriters for IPO Source text - bit.ly/2kX2x0m
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.