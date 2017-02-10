BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 UK's SFO (Serious Fraud Office):
* Four sentenced to 44 years, in total, for 160 mln stg financing fraud
* George Alexander and Stephen Dartnell of Total Asset Limited, trading as Total Asset Finance, were sentenced to 12 and 15 years respectively today
* Simon Mundy who worked for KBC Lease (UK) sentenced to 7 years. Carl Cumiskey of H2O Networks Limited sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment
* Four men had been found guilty by a jury, variously, of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to make corrupt payments
* Kerry Lloyd and Elfed Thomas who were also defendants in this case were found not guilty (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago