Feb 10 UK's SFO (Serious Fraud Office):

* Four sentenced to 44 years, in total, for 160 mln stg financing fraud

* George Alexander and Stephen Dartnell of Total Asset Limited, trading as Total Asset Finance, were sentenced to 12 and 15 years respectively today

* Simon Mundy who worked for KBC Lease (UK) sentenced to 7 years. Carl Cumiskey of H2O Networks Limited sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment

* Four men had been found guilty by a jury, variously, of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to make corrupt payments

Kerry Lloyd and Elfed Thomas who were also defendants in this case were found not guilty