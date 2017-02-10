Feb 10 Bookrunner:
* Result of secondary placing of DFS Furniture Plc
* Advent International Corp announces that it has completed
sale of its remaining interest in DFS Furniture Plc
* Placing conducted at a price of 2.28 stg per share,
raising gross proceeds of 58.5 million stg
* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct
of issued share capital of company
* Settlement of placing is expected to take place on Feb.
14, 2017
* Seller entered into a placing agreement with Joh.
Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG to act as sole bookrunner and placing
agent
