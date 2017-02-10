Feb 10 Bookrunner:

* Result of secondary placing of DFS Furniture Plc

* Advent International Corp announces that it has completed sale of its remaining interest in DFS Furniture Plc

* Placing conducted at a price of 2.28 stg per share, raising gross proceeds of 58.5 million stg

* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct of issued share capital of company

* Settlement of placing is expected to take place on Feb. 14, 2017

* Seller entered into a placing agreement with Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG to act as sole bookrunner and placing agent