BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Says Luxembourg's Wert Red S.A.R.L. made a compulsory bid to acquire all shares of the company
* Says Wert Red Sarl has at the moment 54.03 percent of its shares
* Says Wert Red Sarl's bid is of 0.882 euros ($0.9371) per share
Source text: bit.ly/2l1tEam
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago