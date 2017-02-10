Feb 10 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :

* Says Luxembourg's Wert Red S.A.R.L. made a compulsory bid to acquire all shares of the company

* Says Wert Red Sarl has at the moment 54.03 percent of its shares

* Says Wert Red Sarl's bid is of 0.882 euros ($0.9371) per share

