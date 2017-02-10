Feb 10 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA:

* FY rental income 198.1 million euros ($210.80 million) versus 168.8 million euros year ago

* FY attributable net profit 504.1 million euros versus 492.9 million euros year ago

* Property portfolio value at end year 5.74 billion euros, up 9.4 percent

* EPRA NNNAV stood at 3,082 million euros or 66.2 euro per share at 31 Dec. 2016, an increase of 13.3 pct compared to 58.5 euros per share at 31 December 2015

* Will announce in April a dividend of 1.05 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)