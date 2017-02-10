BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Panora Reit:
* FY 2016 net profit of 42.0 million lira ($11.38 million) versus 95.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 62.9 million lira versus 62.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6908 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago