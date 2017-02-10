BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* Vanguard Group reports 8.7 % passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway as of Dec 31, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 7.9 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kuE7rR
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing