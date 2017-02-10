Feb 10 S&P Global Ratings :
* S&P - Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; Outlook
remains negative
* S&P on Brazil - Expect the economy to post low growth over
the next several years, after a significant drop in real GDP
since 2014
* S&P on Brazil - Continue to expect a prolonged adjustment
process with a slow correction in fiscal policy amid modest
growth this year
* S&P on Brazil - Expect general government debt, net of
liquid assets, to rise to 67% of GDP by 2019 from 52% in 2016
* S&P on Brazil - Negative outlook reflects risk that
government's strategy to stabilize economy could be undermined
by fluid political dynamics
* S&P on Brazil - Political uncertainties, spillover effects
have hit investment sentiment more broadly, and with it, growth
Source text : (bit.ly/2lxksaC)