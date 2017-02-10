BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Third Point LLC
* dissolves share stake in Yum Brands Inc - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 35.8 percent to 3.5 million class A shares
* ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.4 percent to 3.0 million class a shares - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc - SEC filing
* change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing