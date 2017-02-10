BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Third Point LLC
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 7.0 million shares in Zayo Group Holdings
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Broadcom Ltd
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 5.0 million shares in Southwestern Energy Co
* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing