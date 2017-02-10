Feb 10 Ford Motor Co
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence
company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
* Ford motor co says investing $1 billion during next five
years in argo ai
* Ford motor co says ford will be majority stakeholder in
argo ai
* Ford motor co - in future, argo ai could license its
technology to other companies and sectors looking for autonomous
capability
* Ford motor - collaboration supports ford's aim to have
fully autonomous, sae level 4-capable vehicle for commercial
application in mobility services in 2021
* Is investing in argo ai to develop a virtual driver system
for automaker's autonomous vehicle coming in 2021
* Ford - argo ai's board will have 5 members: nair; john
casesa, ford group vice president, global strategy; salesky;
rander; and an independent director
* Ford motor - by end of year, argo ai expects to have more
than 200 team members, based in co's pittsburgh hq, at major
sites in southeastern michigan
