Feb 12 (Reuters) - Union National Bank Egypt

* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago

* FY interest income EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.05 billion year ago

* Float of Egyptian pound had negative impact of EGP 111.1 million on fy results

* Board approves subordinate loan of $40 million from UAE's Union National Bank