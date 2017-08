Feb 12 (Reuters) - Scania Cv Ab:

* Says renews public bus systems in Iran

* Says has signed an agreement in principle with Iranian province of Isfahan and Shahr-e atiyeh investment company on delivery of 1,350 buses for public transport for Isfahan and four other Iranian cities

* Says he first of these new buses will be in operation at the end of 2017