BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Raging Capital Management LLC:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management LLC says that securities of Rentech are "significantly undervalued" and represent "attractive investment opportunity"
* Raging Capital Management says "seek to engage in a constructive dialogue" with Rentech's board regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVaJG) Further company coverage:
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kcNnVj) Further company coverage: