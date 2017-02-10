Feb 10 Raging Capital Management LLC:

* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing

* Raging Capital Management LLC says that securities of Rentech are "significantly undervalued" and represent "attractive investment opportunity"

* Raging Capital Management says "seek to engage in a constructive dialogue" with Rentech's board regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value