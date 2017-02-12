Feb 13 Property For Industry Ltd

* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share

* Q4 cash dividend of 2.05 cents per share

* 2017 Distributable profit guidance of between 7.50 and 7.70 cents per share

* Operating revenues for year increased 6.2% over prior year to $71.1 million

* 2017 Dividend guidance of at least 7.35 cents per share

* Looking forward, pfi's near term leasing outlook remains positive

* All figures in NZ$