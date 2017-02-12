Australia shares end higher on financials; NZ falls most in 3 months
Feb 16 Australian shares closed at a near two-year high on Thursday, as the drag in the telecom sector was offset by gains in financial and material stocks.
Feb 13 Property For Industry Ltd
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
* Q4 cash dividend of 2.05 cents per share
* 2017 Distributable profit guidance of between 7.50 and 7.70 cents per share
* Operating revenues for year increased 6.2% over prior year to $71.1 million
* 2017 Dividend guidance of at least 7.35 cents per share
* Looking forward, pfi's near term leasing outlook remains positive
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4Q16 operating result ongoing business of 282 million euros, up 12.6 pct from 4Q15
* Q4 rental revenue 598 million Swedish crowns ($67.16 million) versus 609 million crowns year ago