Feb 13 Ansell Ltd

* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals

* Eps guidance for full year is maintained at us$1.00 to us$1.12 excluding costs of portfolio review

* "Forward economic indicators currently suggest some prospect of improving demand in second half"

* "Declines in revenue currencies, in particular euro, will create a moderate headwind to earnings per share (eps) from fx in second half of approximately us1-2c"

* Expect unfavorable cost inflation with approximately a us4c headwind to eps in h2 compared to h1

* "Plans being developed to offset this impact including selling price increases, "