Feb 13 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd :

* Co received a writ of summons on 11 Feb 2017 filed by Zhi, Charles, Kim Sungho, Kim Kyungsoo, Lim Hang Young and Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiffs

* "company considers that writ is vexatious, frivolous, and oppressive."

* Plaintiffs claim parties produce copies of ledger accounts, relating to impairment losses , in 2015 annual report, caused by operations in Nepal