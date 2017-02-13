BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :
* MMJ enters agreement to strengthen AUS distribution network
* Binding LOI entered with HL Pharma Pty Ltd. for importation and distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products
* MMJ to work with Hl Pharma to secure all necessary import licenses and permits
Hl Pharma will assist with establishing an australian dispensary framework that enables distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products to approved customers
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.