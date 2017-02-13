BRIEF-New partnership between Witbe and CLAdirect
New partnership between Witbe and CLAdirect: quality monitoring technologies (QOE) for Latin America and the Caribbean
Feb 13 Prophecy International Holdings Ltd -
* Preliminary unaudited figures for fy17 half year show revenues of $6 million and an ebitda of $1 million
* Prophecy is currently undertaking a search process to find and appoint a growth-oriented ceo
No dividend is expected to be declared for this half.
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.
FY revenue 128.4 million euros ($136.1 million) versus 113.5 million euros year ago