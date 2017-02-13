BRIEF-Panasonic Manufacturing clarifies on news article
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
Feb 13 Kenford Group Holdings Ltd-
* Trading in shares of Kenford Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13/2/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: