U.S. secretaries Tillerson, Kelly to visit Mexico next week
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security head John Kelly will visit Mexico next Thursday, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Feb 13 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Says to consider NCD issue
* Says to consider transfer of investment in unit Bharti Airtel International Mauritiuis to Network I2I Source text - (bit.ly/2lzEwNJ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/PARIS PSA Group and General Motors mobilized their chief executives on Wednesday to defend the Peugeot maker's planned acquisition of GM's Opel against a German-led backlash that could derail the deal even before its terms are finalised.
Verizon Communications Inc is close to a revised deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet business for $250 million to $350 million less than the original agreed price of $4.83 billion, according to a source briefed on the matter.