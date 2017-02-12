Feb 12 Stada Arzneimittel AG:
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding
expressions of interest in takeover bid
* Stada Arzneimittel - received two legally non-binding
expressions of interest regarding bid for acquisition of up to
100 percent of the shares in co
* Stada Arzneimittel - received non-binding expression of
interest from cinven partners at an indicative takeover price of
euro 56.00 per stada share
* Stada Arzneimittel - it is not yet possible to foresee
whether a takeover offer from cinven or the other potential
bidder will indeed materialise.
* Stada Arzneimittel - Stada is currently weighing up its
options on how to react in the best interest of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: