BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Mach7 Technologies Ltd
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* On track to produce break-even or better earnings before interest, tax and depreciation result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
Company believes its revenues for this half year (1 january to 30 june 2017) will be significantly higher than in previous years
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.