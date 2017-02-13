BRIEF- Teck to sell its 70pct interest in Haib Minerals to Deep-South Resources Inc
* Teck increasing interest in deep-south to 35pct through asset sale
Feb 12 FXCM Inc :
* FXCM discusses impact of U.S. exit
* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital
* FXCM-None of co's costs will be transferring to gain and co expects significant cost savings from wind down of U.S. retail foreign exchange operations
* Anticipates that increased focus on serving its international global customer base will drive growth
* Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged up to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday, helped by an extended rally on Wall Street and strong U.S. data though the dollar stepped back after a recent bounce.